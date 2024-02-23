Covestor Ltd Has $166,000 Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,642. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.24 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $137,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $2,138,095 over the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

