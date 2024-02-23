Covestor Ltd Has $159,000 Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 287,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,644,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,820,000 after acquiring an additional 178,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 52.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.82. 73,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,649. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $143.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.19.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

