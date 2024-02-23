Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.5 %

SON traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 79,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,959. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.