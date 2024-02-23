Covestor Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Atkore were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after buying an additional 752,889 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atkore by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $149.23. 95,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,781. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.44. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Atkore

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.