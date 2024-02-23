Covestor Ltd Cuts Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,442.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,208,000 after buying an additional 145,172 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.7% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,454,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,199,000 after buying an additional 707,000 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,588,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,056.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,104,480.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,056.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $391,375 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,649. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

