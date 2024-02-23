Covestor Ltd Buys Shares of 10,363 Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 0.1 %

DRS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.98. 86,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

