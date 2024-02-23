Covestor Ltd Buys 2,788 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,955,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. 1,763,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

