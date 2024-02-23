Covestor Ltd Buys 1,316 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,732 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.47. 590,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,774. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.