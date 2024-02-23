Covestor Ltd Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after buying an additional 42,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,222,169,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $12.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,640.14. 43,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,387.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,120.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.29 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

