Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,363 Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1,923.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after buying an additional 3,225,419 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,539 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 463.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 7.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,494,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 180,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 6.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. 86,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

