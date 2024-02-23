Covestor Ltd Acquires 2,371 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of PTVE stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,474. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.53. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

