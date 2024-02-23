Covestor Ltd Acquires 2,131 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock valued at $754,943,800. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.7 %

DT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. 1,357,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.