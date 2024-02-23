Covestor Ltd Acquires 1,316 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 111.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth approximately $93,120,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 13.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $44.47. 590,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

