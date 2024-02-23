Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Shravan Goli Sells 35,450 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 35,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $584,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 737,641 shares in the company, valued at $12,156,323.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $157,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Shravan Goli sold 43,753 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $837,869.95.

On Friday, December 22nd, Shravan Goli sold 17,501 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $348,969.94.

On Friday, December 15th, Shravan Goli sold 43,753 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $878,122.71.

On Friday, December 1st, Shravan Goli sold 23,725 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $475,923.50.

On Monday, November 27th, Shravan Goli sold 61,254 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,212,829.20.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Shravan Goli sold 31,275 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $627,376.50.

Coursera Stock Up 1.0 %

COUR stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 1,167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 179,537 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,572,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COUR

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.