Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,026. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $51.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

