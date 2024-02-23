Cool (CLCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

NYSE CLCO traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.44. 30,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,687. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. Cool has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Cool by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 143,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,169 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cool by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 712,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 55,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cool during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cool by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cool by 40.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

