Cool (CLCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.
NYSE CLCO traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.44. 30,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,687. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. Cool has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th.
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
