Contrasting Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) & APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sundance Energy Australia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% APA 17.62% 92.51% 11.45%

Volatility & Risk

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

80.5% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of APA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and APA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A APA $8.58 billion 1.08 $3.67 billion $4.88 6.19

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sundance Energy Australia and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A APA 2 9 5 1 2.29

APA has a consensus price target of $44.28, suggesting a potential upside of 46.52%. Given APA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

APA beats Sundance Energy Australia on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

(Get Free Report)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.