Contrasting Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) and FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) and FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Spectaire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of FARO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 70.1% of Spectaire shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FARO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Spectaire has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FARO Technologies has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00 FARO Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Spectaire currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.83%. FARO Technologies has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.48%. Given Spectaire’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Spectaire is more favorable than FARO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Spectaire and FARO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60% FARO Technologies -16.60% -21.24% -12.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectaire and FARO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A FARO Technologies $345.77 million 1.17 -$26.76 million ($3.19) -6.70

Spectaire has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FARO Technologies.

Summary

FARO Technologies beats Spectaire on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectaire

Spectaire Holdings Inc. provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points. The company also provides GeoSLAM ZEB Handheld 3D laser scanners; and FARO Software, a software solution that integrate with FARO hardware products to merge data and provide collaborative workflows and applications. It offers its products for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

