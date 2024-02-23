Contrasting Knowles (NYSE:KN) & True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY)

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) and True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Knowles and True Nature, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles 0 1 0 0 2.00 True Nature 0 0 0 0 N/A

Knowles currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.01%. Given Knowles’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Knowles is more favorable than True Nature.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Knowles has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Nature has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.4% of Knowles shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Knowles shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of True Nature shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Knowles and True Nature’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles 10.23% 5.28% 4.21% True Nature N/A N/A -13,987.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Knowles and True Nature’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles $707.60 million 2.15 $72.40 million $0.79 21.34 True Nature N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Knowles has higher revenue and earnings than True Nature.

Summary

Knowles beats True Nature on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). The PD segment is involved in the design and delivery of high-performance capacitor products, electromagnetic interference filters, and RF filtering solutions that are used in applications, such as defense, medtech, and electric vehicle, as well as for communications applications. The MSA segment designs and manufactures microphones and balanced armature speakers used in applications that serve the audio, hearing health, and True Wireless Stereo markets. The CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that serves the ear, Internet of Things, computing, and smartphones markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through sales representatives and distributors. It has operations in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. Knowles Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

About True Nature

True Nature Holding, Inc. focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

