Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,862 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,487. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

