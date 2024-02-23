ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Increased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

Shares of COP traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,417. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

