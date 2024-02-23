Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,462 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Trip.com Group worth $28,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,946. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

