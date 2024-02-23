Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $20.39 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 663,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. 5,442,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,625,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $38.34.
CSX Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
