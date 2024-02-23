Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 37,921 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,921 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $26,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of FERG stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.02. 338,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.90. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $208.28.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

