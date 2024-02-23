Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 242.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Expedia Group worth $27,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,509,800. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.95.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.