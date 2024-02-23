Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 715,008 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2,916.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,526 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 715,008 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of General Motors worth $24,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 520.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after buying an additional 1,505,656 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,638,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,232,740. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

