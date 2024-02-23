Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 44,972 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,972 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of Carnival Co. & worth $43,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,128,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,842,037. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

