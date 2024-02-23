Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 144,103 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 270.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,103 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Hershey worth $39,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Hershey Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.63. 459,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.32 and its 200 day moving average is $197.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

