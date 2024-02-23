Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,691 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.53% of Gildan Activewear worth $25,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth $76,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $35.51. 194,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,599. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

