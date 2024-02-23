Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $23.20 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 507.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 524,825 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $23,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $31.26. 9,736,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,990,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

