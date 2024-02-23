Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $21.50 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of NVR worth $21,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,568,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,370,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $40.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7,573.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,021.73 and a one year high of $7,617.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,156.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,457.50.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. NVR’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $133.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,426.79, for a total transaction of $3,713,395.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,626,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,079 shares of company stock valued at $57,488,910. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

