Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 532,320 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $35,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 658,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,685. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -21.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

