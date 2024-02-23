Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,855 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $34,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.23. The company had a trading volume of 590,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.59 and a 200 day moving average of $180.00. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $223.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

