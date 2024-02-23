Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466,342 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $37,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. 175,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,664. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.27%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

