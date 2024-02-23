Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,416 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,477 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $22,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.90.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.12. 126,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,891. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

