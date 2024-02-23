Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 33,416 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,416 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Roku worth $41,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Roku Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $63.73. 3,049,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,963. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,420. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.