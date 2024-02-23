Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 437,023 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 437,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Futu by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Futu by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 205,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 224,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 163,180 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 224.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUTU. UBS Group raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

Futu Price Performance

NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 419,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,059. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.72 million. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

