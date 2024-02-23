Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 75,082 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 661,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $29,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,495,000 after buying an additional 7,052,082 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,156 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,729,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,799 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,734 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. 4,207,883 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

