Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. Conduent has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Conduent during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Conduent by 31.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

