Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $292.41 and last traded at $270.05, with a volume of 116164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.85.

The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FIX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,433,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after buying an additional 431,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,490,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.08.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

