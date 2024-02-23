Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells $486,128.40 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $486,128.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46.

On Thursday, February 1st, Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69.

On Thursday, November 30th, Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $86.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,378,000 after buying an additional 416,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,340,000 after buying an additional 4,625,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,210,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,785,000 after buying an additional 514,559 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

