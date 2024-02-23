Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 25th. This is a boost from Codan’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

Codan Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Codan

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

