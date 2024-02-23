Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Holdings Boosted by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 118.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 89,383 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 112,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,675,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 397,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after buying an additional 116,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $67.48. 292,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,009. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Get Our Latest Report on CCEP

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.