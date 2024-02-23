CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CME Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of CME Group by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 544.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in CME Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,438,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,953. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

