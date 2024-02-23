Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 350.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 289.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 70,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

