Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 469,676 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,293,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 469,676 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.79% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $81,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of RARE opened at $48.88 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 477.39%. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

