Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 229,587 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,587 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.43% of Bentley Systems worth $61,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $241,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 96.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 99.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

