Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 150,995 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,995 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.96% of OneMain worth $46,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 120.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,050,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,115,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities cut OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

OneMain Trading Up 0.4 %

OMF opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.