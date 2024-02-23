Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Exelon worth $60,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Exelon Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.80%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

