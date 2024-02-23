Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.58% of Azenta worth $47,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,068,000. Politan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $93,360,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $141,290,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $77,022,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 115.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.
Azenta Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $63.38 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.89.
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
